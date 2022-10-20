The return of a familiar face on Thursday Night Football has daily Fantasy football owners happy, as DeAndre Hopkins will make his season debut. He's completed his six-game suspension and his Arizona Cardinals will host the New Orleans Saints. Another receiver hopeful of a Thursday Night Football return is Saints rookie Chris Olave, who missed last week due to injury. Will rust be a factor with these wideouts, or should you have no qualms about making them NFL DFS picks? Being overly reliant on touchdowns is a risky NFL DFS strategy to utilize. Are there any high-floor options at the position that would be safe to deploy into NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Cardinals, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saints vs. Cardinals and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday night in Week 7 is Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. There is no one in the state of Arizona more excited about DeAndre Hopkins' return than Murray since the QB is a completely different player with the five-time Pro Bowl wideout on the field. For his career, Murray has an 81.5 passer rating and averages 19.5 Fantasy points per game when Hopkins doesn't play, compared to a 94.3 rating and 24.3 Fantasy PPG when Hopkins does play.

Even without Hopkins so far this season, Murray has posted the sixth-most Fantasy points at the quarterback position. That ranking should only get better, not only with Hopkins' return, but also because the Saints have been shredded by opposing QBs recently. They've allowed six passing TDs, one rushing score and allowed 303 total yards per game just over their last two contests alone.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time Pro Bowler is still only 30 years old and he's not too far removed from a four-season stretch that had him in the conversation for best wide receiver in the NFL.

Hopkins caught 430 passes for 5,522 yards and 37 touchdowns from 2017 to 2020 and his return isn't ideal timing for a Saints defense that has been torched by top receivers in recent weeks. New Orleans gave up week-winning numbers to Ja'Marr Chase (7-132-2), Tyler Lockett (5-104-2), DK Metcalf (5-88-1) and Justin Jefferson (10-147) over the last three weeks and Hopkins will be hoping for a similar outing on Thursday Night Football in his season debut. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Cardinals

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.