The Arizona Cardinals made headlines off the field to start Week 7 when they traded for wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers. The team made the move in the wake of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins' return from suspension this week, but both receivers could be ready to go on Thursday Night Football against New Orleans. Arizona has thrown the most passes in the NFL this season, so could either be a top contributor in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

Although the Cardinals have thrown the most, they have come away with just the 14th-most passing yards. Either receiver might be a more attractive option in the NFL DFS player pool than any option for the Saints since Andy Dalton has been the 24th-best Fantasy quarterback in the three weeks he has been the starter. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Cardinals, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday night in Week 7 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. After a slow start to the season, Kamara has found his footing over the last two weeks. In his last two games, he has run for 202 yards on 42 carries and added 116 receiving yards on 12 receptions.

Kamara has never faced the Cardinals, but Arizona's run defense hasn't been pressed by opposing running backs so far this year. The Cardinals have only allowed 480 rushing yards to running backs, but have done so on 109 carries, which shakes out to a 4.4 yards per carry average. Arizona has also struggled to limit running backs' effectiveness in the passing game, as the opposition has racked up 194 receiving yards on just 21 receptions.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He is making his debut this season after serving a suspension to start the year. He played 10 games last season and finished with 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hopkins has played against the Saints twice before in his career and has 13 catches for 147 yards with two touchdowns in those games. One of the areas that Kyler Murray has struggled with this season is getting the ball downfield, and Hopkins can provide the remedy. Last season, Hopkins' average depth of target was 12.3 yards, which is two full yards higher than Marquise Brown's number so far this season. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Cardinals

