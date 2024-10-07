Week 5 of Monday Night Football features an interconference showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) and New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams opened their seasons at 2-0 with the Chiefs improving to 4-0, but the Saints enter on a two-game losing streak to fall to 2-2. The Saints vs. Chiefs NFL DFS player pool is filled with reliable options such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in NFL DFS lineups?

The Chiefs will be without Rashee Rice (knee) as he was placed on IR after a collision with Mahomes following an interception last week. How should Rice's absence affect your Monday Night Football NFL DFS strategy, and which players should your prioritize in your NFL DFS picks?

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Saints

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Mahomes. The two-time MVP quarterback may be without two of his top playmakers entering the season with Rice (knee) and Isiah Pacheco (ankle) out, but Mahomes has been making magic from less-than-elite pass-catchers for the past two seasons en route to back-to-back Super Bowls.

Head coach Andy Reid knows how to put players in positions to succeed and Mahomes can make any throw to facilitate that. Mahomes had a boost in production from an old friend in Kelce, who had a season-best seven receptions for 89 yards last week, and Mahomes can lean on a healthy Kelce on Monday. Even if Mahomes' ceiling isn't as high without Rice, he has arguably the highest floor of any quarterback in the NFL.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Kamara. The 29-year-old has more than 100 total yards from scrimmage in all four games this season. He's averaging 90.5 rushing and 43.5 receiving yards per game to become the RB1 in Fantasy football in 2024. Kamara has more than 75 yards in each game with at least 40 receiving yards in three of four contests this season with reliable consistency.

The Chiefs are allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (18.0) on the fourth-fewest yards per rush (3.8) this season, but Kamara can produce Fantasy football points in a variety of ways. The Chiefs have allowed multiple receptions to the opposing team's RB1 in each of the last two weeks with those running backs averaging 10.2 yards per catch, so if there's a way to move the ball against Kansas City, throwing to the running back may be the most effective route. Kamara has played at least 82% of snaps in back-to-back games and given his usage and high importance to the New Orleans offense, he is a strong addition to NFL DFS lineups. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Saints vs. Chiefs DFS lineups

