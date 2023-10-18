Chris Olave has been boom-or-bust as a receiver this season. The Saints' No. 1 receiver has four games of at least six receptions and 85 yards. He also has two games with a combined three receptions for 11 yards, but one of those catches was a touchdown to salvage his week. His Saints will prepare to host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 7 NFL schedule, and Olave could be one of the top NFL DFS picks. Can you trust Olave in NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Every daily Fantasy football player has his own NFL DFS strategy, with some prioritizing a high floor or others wanting a sizable ceiling. Olave could be a ceiling play based on his performance this season, so is a matchup against the Jaguars a favorable one when making your NFL DFS picks?

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Saints

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Saints receiver Michael Thomas. The three-time Pro Bowler played only 10 games over the previous three seasons after battling multiple injuries. However, he has stayed healthy to begin the 2023 NFL campaign and ranks second on the Saints in receptions (31), targets (47) and yards (329).

The Jaguars have allowed the fifth-most yards to receivers this season and their seven touchdowns surrendered to opposing receivers are tied for the third-highest in the NFL. Three receivers have posted at least 100 yards against the Jaguars over the last two weeks. Thomas is getting steady usage, seeing between seven and nine targets in all six games this season, giving him one of the highest floors in this matchup. He's still seeking his first touchdown and if he can find the end zone against the Jaguars, he could be a huge asset to NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. The 29-year-old has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of playing in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the NFL. Jacksonville ranks eighth in passing attempts and Engram, even with receivers like Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, leads the team in receptions (36).

Engram is coming off the best season of his seven-year NFL career, posting highs in receptions (73) and yards (766) in his first season in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have made a point in utilizing him in the offense more than his first five seasons with the Giants as Engram and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have picked up a strong chemistry. Engram has at least seven targets in five of six games this season and is tied for second on the team in targets (44). With the Saints allowing a touchdown to tight ends in two of the last three weeks, this could be a chance for Engram to score his first touchdown of the season to go along with his heavy usage. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

