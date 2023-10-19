The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars were the preseason favorites to win their respective divisions. Some even touted the Saints as an improbable team to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC due to their strength of schedule. The Jaguars are in sole possession of first place in the AFC South at 4-2, while the Saints are one of three teams at 3-3 for the best record in the NFC South as they prepare to square off on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have top playmakers for NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks.

Running backs Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne Jr. are often popular NFL DFS picks. With receivers like Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Chris Olave, and Michael Thomas, how do you select which pass-catchers to include in your NFL DFS strategy?

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Saints

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. He has erased any concerns NFL DFS players had about his early usage following a three-game suspension. Kamara has at least 24 touches in his three games this season and is coming off 26 touches, including seven receptions, for 104 yards while playing on 80% of the snaps against the Texans last week.

This is an ideal matchup for the pass-catching threat out of the backfield. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most receptions (39) to opposing running backs this season, barely behind the Broncos (40) and Jets (41). The Saints have heavily utilized Kamara in the passing game since his return. Kamara already ranks third on the team in receptions (23) and fourth in targets (25), despite playing just half the team's games. He has receiver-quality hands with a 92% catch rate (fourth-best in the NFL), as he's averaging 7.7 receptions per game this year. He's one to certainly include in Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. The 29-year-old has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of playing in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the NFL. Jacksonville ranks eighth in passing attempts and Engram, even with receivers like Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, leads the team in receptions (36).

Engram is coming off the best season of his seven-year NFL career, posting highs in receptions (73) and yards (766) in his first season in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have made a point in utilizing him in the offense more than his first five seasons with the Giants as Engram and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have picked up a strong chemistry. Engram has at least seven targets in five of six games this season and is tied for second on the team in targets (44). With the Saints allowing a touchdown to tight ends in two of the last three weeks, this could be a chance for Engram to score his first touchdown of the season to go along with his heavy usage. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

