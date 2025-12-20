Saturday brings a two-game slate for NFL DFS players as Eagles vs. Commanders kicks off at 5 p.m. ET, followed by Packers vs. Bears at 8 p.m. ET. Both games are expected to have a kickoff temperature below freezing, so that should be factored in your NFL DFS strategy as you evaluate players such as Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jordan Love and Caleb Williams.

Who are the top values for NFL DFS picks on Saturday? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Saturday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Saturday's 2025 NFL Week 16 two-game schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL Week 16 DFS picks for Saturday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Saturday is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts at $6,900 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. The weather shouldn't impact Hurts too much as a daily Fantasy option since he does plenty of damage both as a runner and passer. He's coming off one of his most efficient games of the season, completing 80% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns against the Raiders. He has another dream matchup on Saturday as the Commanders have given up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Bears tight end Colston Loveland at $5,300 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings. With Cole Kmet (knee/ankle) listed as questionable and Rome Odunze (foot) and Luther Burden III (ankle) both out, there could be a lot of targets coming Loveland's way. After being targeted no more than four times through the first five weeks of the season, the rookie out of Michigan has now been targeted at least five times each of the past four games. He's coming off a 63-yard performance, his second-highest receiving total of the year, last week. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Saturday Week 16 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Saturday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.