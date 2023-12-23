Two games make up the Saturday NFL DFS slate, with Steelers vs. Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bills vs. Chargers at 8 p.m. ET. With these teams, managers will have the option of either rostering an MVP contender in Josh Allen as one of their top NFL DFS picks or utilizing one of the many backup quarterbacks who will take the field. Cincy's Jake Browning hasn't played like a backup and has averaged more Fantasy points per game than Joe Burrow, while the Chargers' Easton Stick is coming off a 257-yard, three-TD game in a loss last week. Can you trust either quarterback to lead your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Saturday sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Bills running back James Cook at $6,900 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. The second-year back is coming off a game in which he set career-highs in rushing yards (179), total yards (221) and touchdowns (two). Cook has become a bigger part of Buffalo's offense since the team replaced offensive coordinators following Week 10. Cook has averaged 21 touches per game over these last four weeks, up from the 14.4 touches he averaged over the first 10 weeks.

Cook could have a field day versus a Chargers defense that gave up 155 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns to Raiders backs last week despite Josh Jacobs not playing. Cook is also an underrated pass-catcher who ranks second among running backs in receiving touchdowns (four) and fifth in receiving yards (433), while the Chargers have allowed both the second-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs. With five straight games with 100-plus total yards, and four TDs over his last four contests, you can see why McClure is high on Cook.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston at $4,000 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. The first-round pick out of TCU is coming off back-to-back solid showings as he had a career-high of 91 yards two weeks ago and followed that up by scoring his second career touchdown last week. Star wideout Keenan Allen (heel) has been ruled out, so his absence will allow L.A. to continue to showcase Johnston.

Thirteen of the last 18 TDs Buffalo has allowed have come thru the air, while five of the last seven scores the Bills have given up have come to WRs. Johnston has logged 60 snaps in each of his last two games -- which are his two highest-snap games this season. Given that the Chargers are the biggest underdogs in Week 16, catching 12 points, the expected game flow indicates L.A. will be trailing early and often. That will force the Chargers to rely on the pass, and that only increases the opportunities for Johnston in Saturday NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Steelers, Bills vs. Chargers

