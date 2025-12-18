A divisional battle takes place on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET. Davante Adams (knee/hamstring) missed practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving him doubtful for tonight. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua ranking first and second, respectively, in receiving yards, NFL DFS stacks with their respective quarterbacks will be a popular daily Fantasy football strategy. However, Sam Darnold had four picks when these teams met in Week 11, while Matthew Stafford had just 130 passing yards. So, your NFL DFS strategy shouldn't bypass the ground games as both squads use multiple running backs.



Potential NFL DFS picks out of the backfield include Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. It's all about getting the most value relative to cost when choosing options from the TNF DFS player pool. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings for 'Thursday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football' is Rams wideout Puka Nacua. Despite missing one full game, and half of another, Nacua is second in the NFL in both receptions (102) and receiving yards (1,367). The third-year receiver is coming off his best game as a pro with a career high of 181 yards on Sunday versus Detroit, which came just a week after posting a 7-167-2 stat line. Nacua had 93 total yards versus Seattle in their matchup earlier this year.

McClure is also rostering Seahawks tight end AJ Barner, who was heavily featured in Week 11 versus the Rams. He had season highs in targets (11) and receptions (10), while his 70 receiving yards were one shy of matching his career high of 71. For the season, Barner has scored 5 touchdowns as part of his 43 catches and 413 receiving yards. With the Rams having a top-10 run defense, and allowing the fewest rushing touchdowns of any team, as opposed to the No. 19 pass defense, Seattle could lean on an aerial attack. That boosts Barner's value, who also scored a touchdown in his last game versus the Rams in the 2024 season.

How to set Rams vs. Seahawks DFS lineups

