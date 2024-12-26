Week 17 Thursday Night Football features an NFC showdown between the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) and Chicago Bears (4-11) at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are one game behind the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West, making this a crucial contest for Seattle. The Bears enter on a nine-game losing streak as they try to find positives to end Caleb Williams' rookie season. The NFL DFS player pool is packed with strong options, especially at wide receiver, like DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, so who should daily Fantasy football players include in their NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks?

Williams was a heralded prospect and often a popular option for NFL DFS stacks this season. On the other side, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continues to provide value for NFL DFS lineups, so should you side with Seattle options when forming a TNF NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bears vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Although it's been a disappointing season for Williams and the Bears, Williams has shown improvements over recent weeks. He's coming off throwing for 334 yards, his second-most of the season, with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 34 yards last week. Williams has 10 touchdowns compared to no interceptions over his last five weeks as he's playing more like the prospect Chicago expected when taking him with the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams' stronger player coincides with the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as he hasn't thrown an interception in the six games since. The rookie has been the QB8 in Fantasy football since the firing compared to QB21 over his first 10 games. Sam Darnold threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns last week against a Seattle defense that has allowed opposing teams to throw for at least two touchdowns in each of the last four games. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The 27-year-old had three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown last week and he's had more than 50 yards in nine of his last 12 games. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf remains one of the most physically imposing receivers in the NFL and he's averaging above his career averages in receptions (4.6) and yards (69.0) this season.

The Bears are allowing the second-most yards per pass (7.9) in the league this year. Seattle could be without running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle), while Zach Charbonnet (elbow) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, so Seattle may go with a pass-heavy game plan on a short week. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.