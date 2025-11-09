AFC contenders meet on 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 10 when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Offensive linemen aren't part of the NFL DFS player pool, but Los Angeles has lost both starting tackles -- Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt -- for the season. That certainly can impact the outlook for players like Justin Herbert, Kimani Vidal and Keenan Allen.

Can you trust Los Angeles skill players in your NFL DFS lineups, and which Steelers should you target with your NFL DFS picks in what could be more of a defensive-oriented battle (over/under of 44.5)? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football,' be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Herbert has spread it around this season with four pass catchers entering this matchup with 32 or more receptions. McConkey, however, has the slight team lead in total receiving yards (524). His trend line is pointing up as well. After recording just one game of 50 yards or more of receiving in the first five weeks, McConkey has averaged 83 yards per game in his past four outings. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. He's coming off a two-touchdown game and has provided a high Fantasy floor all season. Warren has at least 63 scrimmage yards or a score in every game this season, while run defense is the Chargers' weakness. It ranks 27th in yards per carry allowed, and two of the last three offensive touchdowns that L.A. has allowed have come to opposing running backs. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Chargers

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football.

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football include rankings, advice and stacks from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings.