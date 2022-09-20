The first two weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule have delivered strong Thursday Night Football matchups and another is on deck this week when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns. In the first meeting between these teams last season, they combined for 676 total yards in a 15-10 Pittsburgh win. With that in mind, will star players like Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris or Amari Cooper step with big-time performances for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday? Which NFL DFS stacks should you target?

More points were scored in the second meeting last season, which ended in a 26-14 Steelers victory, and Pittsburgh's offense limited Cleveland to just 232 yards. Which defense is most likely to show up, and which names in the NFL DFS player pool have the best chance to turn in top performances? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns on TNF

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 3 is Browns running back Nick Chubb. After running for 141 yards without a touchdown in a Week 1 win against Carolina, he returned to action with 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns last Sunday in a loss to the New York Jets. In seven career games against Pittsburgh, Chubb has just one touchdown, but he has also run for 463 total yards on 106 carries.

After Sunday, Chubb is now the NFL leader in rushing touchdowns, but he also is running for 5.8 yards per carry, which would be a career-high if he can keep it up for the entire season. Opponents have run the ball an average of 32.5 times per game against the Steelers to start the season, and as a result, Pittsburgh has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards (257). Through the first two weeks, Cleveland running backs have produced the highest average of second-level yards (1.6), meaning Chubb should get loose a few times throughout the game.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Last week, the journeyman completed over 80 percent of his passes for 229 yards and ran for 43 yards on six carries. Brissett has had limited opportunities against the Steelers in his career, but in three appearances, he's completed 62 percent of his passes for 281 yards.

Through its first two games, Pittsburgh hasn't faced a quarterback that has been a legitimate threat to run the ball. How well the Steelers will be able to contain Brissett is in question after the team had to place T.J. Watt (pectoral) on injury reserve after Week 1. In a matchup between two offenses that want to feature their respective running backs, Brissett provides the most upside at QB with his efficiency and rushing potential. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Steelers on TNF

