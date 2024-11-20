Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is once again proving to be an asset for NFL DFS lineups. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is the QB9 in Fantasy football 2024 on a points-per-game basis since taking over as the starter in Week 8, so how should the Browns' current QB1 factor into your NFL DFS strategy against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football? Winston threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns last week despite the Browns losing to the Saints, 35-14, so he can be an asset to NFL DFS picks regardless of the game score. Should daily Fantasy football players use Winston in NFL DFS lineups and, if so, who are the best Browns receivers in the NFL DFS player pool to include in NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Browns vs. Steelers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. The Steelers signed the 35-year-old quarterback to a one-year contract this offseason, intending to start the veteran from Day One. His Steelers debut was delayed due to a training camp calf injury, but since taking over for Justin Fields in Week 7, Wilson is averaging 235.5 passing yards per game with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions. The Steelers are also 4-0 and averaging 27.3 points per game under Wilson.

Only five teams are averaging more than 27.3 ppg this season, making the Steelers one of the best offenses in the league in games started by Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has at least 28 pass attempts in all four of his starts and the Browns are allowing 7.8 yards per pass, the fourth-most in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman. The 24-year-old only had three receptions for 47 yards last week, but he was targeted eight times as he remains one of Jameis Winston's favorite receivers in the passing game. Tillman is averaging six receptions for 75.5 yards over his last four games with at least eight targets in each contest.

Tillman has benefited from multiple midseason changes in Cleveland. Tillman has had a significant playing time increase since the Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Bills. After playing fewer than 40% of snaps in each of the six games Cooper was on the team, Tillman immediately jumped to 82% of snaps once Cooper was dealt. He's played 96% of snaps in each of the last two games and those opportunities are key to providing value for NFL DFS picks. See who else McClure likes right here.

