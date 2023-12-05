The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots to kick off the Week 14 NFL schedule on Thursday Night Football, with both teams coming off disappointing contests. The Steelers were one of the largest favorites last week, but fell to the Cardinals, 24-10. New England's offense struggled again in a 6-0 loss to the Chargers, as the Patriots have failed to score more than seven points in any of their last three games. Who can you trust in the NFL DFS player pool to anchor your TNF NFL DFS stacks?

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, one of the only more reliable options in New England's offense, sprained his ankle last week and will be an injury to monitor when forming NFL DFS lineups. If Stevenson can't play, are there any viable options to feel confident about in New England when making NFL DFS picks? How will the Steelers' offense perform with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Steelers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Patriots

We can tell you Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. It could be tough for Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) to play on a short week and Elliott was the featured back following the injury last week. The eight-year veteran rushed for 51 yards on 17 carries and added four receptions for 40 yards against the Chargers.

The Patriots have struggled to score lately, so their offense isn't filled with attractive NFL DFS options, but a starting running back can always provide value to NFL DFS lineups. Elliott is averaging 77.3 total yards per game over his last three contests. The Steelers have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season and McClure likes Elliott as a viable option for NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 59 yards last week and is averaging 84.5 rushing yards per game over his last four contests. Warren leads the NFL in yards per rush (5.9), as the second-year player has taken on a much larger role this season. He already has more carries, yards and touchdowns over 12 games than he did over 16 games as a rookie.

Warren has played at least 40% of the snaps in every game this year in a true split backfield with Najee Harris. However, Warren has been the better player in most weeks with a higher yards per rush than Harris, who is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. New England's offense is coming off being shutout and has scored no more than seven points in any of its last three games, which means the Steelers could have the ball often on TNF. Plus with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out, the Steelers could rely on a run-heavy approach this week, making Warren a strong option for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Steelers

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.