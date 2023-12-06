Pittsburgh had one of the most surprising results of last week, a 24-10 loss to the Cardinals despite being one of the biggest favorites of the day. Should NFL DFS players expect a more efficient offensive result against the struggling Patriots to kick off the Week 14 NFL schedule on Thursday Night Football? Mitch Trubisky completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards last week after replacing Kenny Pickett, who is out multiple weeks with an ankle injury. Can you feel confident in using Trubisky in Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups and how will he impact Steelers like George Pickens and Diontae Johnson in the TNF NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Steelers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Patriots

We can tell you the Steelers defense is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. In a game with an over/under of 30 points according to the latest Week 14 NFL odds on the SportsLine consensus, offensive players could struggle to put up points for NFL DFS lineups. The Patriots have scored one touchdown over their last three games and are coming off a 6-0 loss to the Chargers last week.

The Patriots will be without their top offensive weapon, Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), who suffered the injury last Sunday heading into the shortened week. Bailey Zappe completed 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards last week while getting sacked five times. Regardless of Zappe or Mac Jones as the team's starting quarterback, New England has failed to do much offensively the majority of the season, making the Steelers defense worth rostering in NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 59 yards last week and is averaging 84.5 rushing yards per game over his last four contests. Warren leads the NFL in yards per rush (5.9), as the second-year player has taken on a much larger role this season. He already has more carries, yards and touchdowns over 12 games than he did over 16 games as a rookie.

Warren has played at least 40% of the snaps in every game this year in a true split backfield with Najee Harris. However, Warren has been the better player in most weeks with a higher yards per rush than Harris, who is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. New England's offense is coming off being shutout and has scored no more than seven points in any of its last three games, which means the Steelers could have the ball often on TNF. Plus with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out, the Steelers could rely on a run-heavy approach this week, making Warren a strong option for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Steelers

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.