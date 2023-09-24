Two longtime AFC rivals will converge in Sin City for the first time as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Top NFL DFS picks like Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Najee Harris are familiar with this rivalry, as the teams played in Week 16 of last season, while newcomers such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers will get their first taste of it. Your NFL DFS strategy for Raiders vs. Steelers should include both the rostering of high-upside players who will return great value as well as the avoidance of SNF DFS picks who could disappoint.

Pat Freiermuth is someone who could fall into the latter category despite being a popular option on DraftKings and FanDuel over his first two seasons. He has just two catches for five yards this year as Pittsburgh seems to be moving away from an offense where the tight end is heavily featured. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Steelers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Raiders receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler has averaged six receptions and 75 yards through two games, and he scored his first touchdown in Week 2. Adams also left that Week 2 game versus the Bills early due to a concussion, but he's passed protocol and is good to go for Sunday Night Football.

The six catches per game for Adams is slightly ahead of what he averaged last year when he was a first-team All-Pro. Adams has a great matchup against a Steelers defense that's already allowed a pair of touchdowns to opposing WRs this season. Pittsburgh has given up 32 passing touchdowns since the start of the 2022 season, which is the second-most in the NFL.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. He had 66 receiving yards and 20 rushing yards in Week 2, and Warren has racked up more scrimmage yards this season than starter Najee Harris, despite having fewer snaps.

The Raiders defense has been very Fantasy-friendly to opposing running backs this season. They've allowed the third-most rushing yards to RBs and also the third-most receptions to the position. Overall, Vegas has given up the fourth most NFL DFS points to RBs on DraftKings and the sixth-most points on FanDuel. While both Steelers backs are worthy of being rostered against the Raiders, Warren will come at a cheaper price point with the ability to match if not exceed Harris' production. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Raiders

