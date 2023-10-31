The NFL debut of Will Levis couldn't have gone much better for the Titans rookie quarterback. The second pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Falcons in his NFL debut last week. Levis, who played at Kentucky, went viral after not being selected on the opening night despite being at the draft. In a limited sample size, Levis is making those teams regret passing on him. The Titans play at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 9 NFL schedule and Levis will be part of the NFL DFS player pool. Can you trust him to use in NFL DFS picks?

The Thursday Night Football DFS player pool also includes options such as Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson, so which should you fit into NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Steelers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Steelers

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. After failing to secure a touchdown over the first six games, Hopkins had his best game of the season last week with three touchdowns on four receptions with 128 yards. He could be the biggest benefactor of Levis remaining the team's starting quarterback since last week was just the second time in seven games this season Hopkins posted more than 100 yards.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, is the type of receiver a rookie quarterback should rely on. His 6-foot-1 frame provides size and Hopkins has been known for some of the best hands in the NFL throughout his 11-year career. Hopkins was one of only two pass-catchers to generate six targets from Levis last week, which is promising heading into Thursday Night Football. The Steelers have allowed a 100-yard receiver in four of seven games this year and are allowing the eighth-most yards to receivers this season. All this bodes well for Hopkins as Levis' initial favorite target.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Titans quarterback Will Levis. He has a chip on his shoulder after sliding in the 2023 NFL Draft while being shown waiting for his turn on national television and displayed his talent in his NFL debut.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown with an interception last week against the Steelers. Roster Levis with your TNF NFL DFS picks and watch the points roll in. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Titans

