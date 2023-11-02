Titans running back Derrick Henry has been one of the most consistent runners over the last five years. He entered this year averaging 109.9 rushing yards per game over the last four seasons. After reaching just 90 rushing yards once over his first five games, Henry has rushed for 97 and 101 yards over his last two contests, showing signs that he can still be relied on as one of the best running backs in the league and an anchor of NFL DFS lineups. With the Titans set to play at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, can you trust him in your NFL DFS strategy to kick off the Week 9 NFL schedule?

Henry rushed for 101 yards, his second-most of the season, with Will Levis at quarterback as the Titans scored a season-high 28 points last week. Should your NFL DFS stacks include Titans players like Henry and Levis for Thursday Night Football? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Steelers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Steelers

Titans quarterback Will Levis is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. The No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft lit up the Falcons in his NFL debut last week, completing 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns. He showed instant chemistry with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, finding the five-time Pro Bowler four times for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out, Levis will get the start on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers allowed 292 passing yards to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week and are surrendering 245.4 passing yards per game, the ninth-most in the NFL, this season. Levis was expecting to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but after slipping to the second round, you can be sure he wants to prove to the world he was undervalued.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers receiver George Pickens. The second-year receiver had back-to-back weeks of at least 100 yards before totaling one reception for 22 yards last week. That one catch was a touchdown, though, salvaging his score for those that included Pickens in NFL DFS lineups.

Pickens has been one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL this season. He is second in the league in yards per catch (18.6) with 28 receptions for 522 yards this year. Pickens has performed well with either Pickens or Trubisky over his first two years in the NFL, so regardless of who starts, Pickens should still be in line for chunk plays. He has averaged at least 20 yards per reception in the last two games and the Titans allowed three passes of more than 20 yards last week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Steelers vs. Titans

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.