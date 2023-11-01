The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans could be without their starting quarterbacks when the teams go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 9 NFL schedule. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) missed last week, which led to a dominant four-touchdown performance from Will Levis in his NFL debut for the Titans. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his ribs in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter last week and Mitch Trubisky played the remainder of the contest. How should these quarterback injuries affect your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS strategy?

If Levis and Trubisky both start, is this the opportunity to use Titans running back Derrick Henry and Steelers running back Najee Harris in NFL DFS lineups? Henry rushed for 101 yards last week, but the Pittsburgh duo of Harris and Jaylen Warren struggled against Jacksonville. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Steelers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. After failing to secure a touchdown over the first six games, Hopkins had his best game of the season last week with three touchdowns on four receptions with 128 yards. He could be the biggest benefactor of Levis remaining the team's starting quarterback since last week was just the second time in seven games this season Hopkins posted more than 100 yards.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, is the type of receiver a rookie quarterback should rely on. His 6-foot-1 frame provides size and Hopkins has been known for some of the best hands in the NFL throughout his 11-year career. Hopkins was one of only two pass-catchers to generate six targets from Levis last week, which is promising heading into Thursday Night Football. The Steelers have allowed a 100-yard receiver in four of seven games this year and are allowing the eighth-most yards to receivers this season. All this bodes well for Hopkins as Levis' initial favorite target.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers receiver George Pickens. The second-year receiver had back-to-back weeks of at least 100 yards before totaling one reception for 22 yards last week. That one catch was a touchdown, though, salvaging his score for those that included Pickens in NFL DFS lineups.

Pickens has been one of the most explosive receivers in the NFL this season. He is second in the league in yards per catch (18.6) with 28 receptions for 522 yards this year. Pickens has performed well with either Pickens or Trubisky over his first two years in the NFL, so regardless of who starts, Pickens should still be in line for chunk plays. He has averaged at least 20 yards per reception in the last two games and the Titans allowed three passes of more than 20 yards last week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

