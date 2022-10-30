The Sunday slate of Week 8 NFL action wraps up with a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Rodgers and the Packers have gotten off to a slow start, while Allen and the Bills are the current betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in February. Are both talented quarterbacks in this matchup must-start options in your NFL DFS lineups? Or would it make sense to look at the running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends in the SNF DFS player pool? Gabe Davis, Devin Singletary, Dawson Knox, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, and Romeo Doubs all project to be impact NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football.

Before making any NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3), Amari Cooper(7-101-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4), Davante Adams (3-124-2), and Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1) in primetime showdown matchups. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Bills vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Packers vs. Bills on SNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS Showdown plays in the Bills vs. Packers Sunday Night Football matchup is Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 28-year-old wide receiver has emerged as arguably the most complete wideout in the NFL today, and is well on his way to having another All-Pro type of season in 2022. Entering Week 8, Diggs ranks fourth in the NFL in receptions (49), sixth in total targets (65), second in receiving yards (656), and second in touchdown receptions (6). In his last outing against the Chiefs, Diggs hauled in 10 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Kaylor is expecting similar production on Sunday night.

"This high-profile matchup features several intriguing Showdown DFS options, but one player I know I'll be building several lineups around is Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs," Kaylor told SportsLine. "Statistically, the Packers defense hasn't been bad when it comes to defending the pass, but they have only faced one other wide receiver on Diggs' level in 2022. That was in their Week 1 matchup against Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The result: Jefferson caught 9 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. I see something similar happening with Diggs on Sunday night." You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Packers on SNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers for Sunday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's SNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? And which under-the-radar DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament in 2022, and find out.