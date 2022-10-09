Two of the top young quarterbacks in the AFC are set to battle on Sunday Night Football when Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals swept the Ravens in 2021 behind outstanding performances from Burrow and his top two wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. In a game that many experts project to be a shootout, are Burrow and Jackson must-start options in your NFL DFS lineups? Or would it make sense to build your SNF Showdown NFL DFS strategy around a star wide receiver, quarterback, running back, tight end, or defense. Chase, Higgins, Joe Mixon, J.K. Dobbins, and Mark Andrews all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume.

In Week 1 Monday Night Football, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS picks and the former Alabama star was the highest scoring fantasy player in the game. In Week 2 MNF, Kaylor called for a huge night from Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs and he delivered 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 3 TNF, Kaylor dominated with the Cleveland duo of Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb. In Week 3 MNF, he was all over Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was the highest scorer in the game. Then, in Week 4 MNF, his top two picks were 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who both posted massive numbers.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Ravens on SNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS Showdown plays on Sunday night is Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The second-year pro absolutely torched the Baltimore defense in his rookie season, catching 15 passed for 326 yards and one touchdown in two matchups. Kaylor is expecting that trend of dominant play to continue on Sunday night.

"I love this prime time matchup for Chase. Not only does he have a great track record against Baltimore, but he could also be looking at an increased target share with Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst both listed as questionable on the Bengals' injury report. Chase is pricey on both DraftKings and FanDuel, but in the end I believe he be worth the cost," Kaylor told SportsLine.

