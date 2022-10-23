The Sunday slate of Week 7 NFL action wraps up with a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to action on SNF after missing two games with a concussion, while rookie Kenny Pickett will make the start for Pittsburgh and be available in the SNF DFS player pool after clearing concussion protocol this week. Are both young quarterbacks must-start options in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Or would it make sense to build your SNF DFS strategy around a star wide receiver, running back, tight end, or D/ST? Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris, and Pat Freiermuth all project to be impact NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football.

Top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Steelers on SNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS Showdown plays in the Steelers vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football matchup is Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After being traded to the Dolphins this past offseason, there were questions about how well Hill would produce without Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. The four-time All-Pro has gone out and answered every question, and enters Week 7 as the NFL's leader in receiving yards (701). He also ranks second in receptions (50) and targets (65). With fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle battling a shoulder injury, Kaylor is expecting a huge night for Hill on SNF.

"This is a classic case of not over-thinking a Showdown DFS player pool. Tyreek Hill is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel for this game, and I will still be using him as part of my lineup core despite the high price tag. The Steelers have arguably the best defensive back in the NFL in Minkah Fitzpatrick, but they are the third-worst unit in the league against the pass, allowing 277.8 yards per game through the air. Hill has been targeted 65 times this season (third most in the NFL), leads the league in receiving yards (701), and ranks second in receptions (50). With Jaylen Waddle battling a shoulder injury, Hill could erupt for a massive night on SNF," Kaylor told SportsLine.

