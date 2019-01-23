NFL DFS, Super Bowl 2019: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy picks and lineups

The 2019 Super Bowl is just around the corner and the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offenses give NFL DFS players plenty of options for tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. However, some late-season trends make certain players you likely had success with earlier in the season riskier plays for Super Bowl 53. For example, Todd Gurley was used sparingly in the second half as the Rams turned to C.J. Anderson against the Saints. Add in the fact that Bill Belichick and Sean McVay will be trying to out-flank each other, and there could be some opportunities to get creative with your Super Bowl 53 NFL DFS lineups. So before you set your rosters, be sure to check out the NFL DFS picks from SportsLine DFS guru Mike McClure.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure is taking the tried-and-true option at quarterback and getting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady into his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Brady is making his ninth appearance in the Super Bowl and he's won five rings and four game MVPs in his previous eight tries. In those eight games, he's averaged 322 yards per game, while completing 65.8 percent with 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions. That's good for an average of nearly 23 points on DraftKings per start and those numbers are heavily skewed by a 145-yard performance in his first Super Bowl start.

In his last two Super Bowls, Brady has averaged 29 points on DraftKings and that's proven production you simply can't afford to miss out on against a Rams defense that was middle of the road (14th) at defending the pass in 2018. Get Brady into your Super Bowl DFS lineups and watch him pile up the points on a stage he seems to have been made for.

Part of McClure's Super Bowl LIII NFL DFS strategy also includes targeting Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds has been a huge part of the Rams' offense since Cooper Kupp went down in November. Sean McVay's scheme calls for three receivers on the field almost the entire game, and Reynolds has been a regular part of that system down the stretch.

He averaged almost seven targets in the final six games of the regular season and Jared Goff has looked his way 11 times in the postseason. He was a huge factor in the win over the Saints as he he hauled in four catches for 74 yards and even got a carry for 16 yards as well. Lock in Reynolds as a top value NFL DFS pick for the 2019 Super Bowl and look for a huge return.

