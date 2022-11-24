There is no shortage of high-quality contenders as part of the NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 NFL DFS player pool. The likes of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson could be sought-after NFL DFS picks for daily Fantasy football lineups and NFL DFS stacks. All of those players are among the most expensive Thanksgiving NFL DFS players and could leave you scrambling to adequately fill out your lineups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2022 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving 2022

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2022 is Bills receiver Stefon Diggs ($8,300 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel). Diggs is no stranger to performing on Thanksgiving since his Vikings played twice on the holiday while he was in Minnesota and Diggs also played with the Bills on Thanksgiving last year. In the 2021 game, he was named one of the co-MVPs with a 7-74-1 stat line in a victory over New Orleans.

This season, Diggs has as high a Fantasy floor as any wideout, as in every game this year he's either scored a touchdown or had at least 62 receiving yards. A reunion with former divisional rival Detroit awaits on Thursday, and Diggs has never had a poor performance against the Lions. Across seven career games, he's had at least 75 total yards or a score in each, and this year's Lions' defense may be worse than any previous ones. Detroit has allowed the most passing TDs and second-most passing yards, so he's a must-start for 2022 Thanksgiving NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). After being sparingly involved in Detroit's passing offense in the first 11 games of his rookie season, St. Brown took off over the last six games of the year. He caught 51 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns during that span while also carrying the ball seven times for 60 yards and another score.

Despite battling some injury issues early in the season, St. Brown is putting up impressive numbers once again. He enters Thursday's game against the Bills with 56 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns. Over the last two weeks, he's had 17 catches for 195 yards and now battles a Buffalo defense that has allowed No. 1 receivers to produce 35 catches for 573 yards and five touchdowns in the last five games. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving Day 2022

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thanksgiving. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving 2022? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.