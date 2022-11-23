The Dallas Cowboys traditionally play on NFL Thanksgiving Day, and the stakes are high in their matchup this year against the New York Giants. Both teams are 7-3 and chasing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, and Dallas won their earlier matchup this season 23-21. After Cooper Rush handled Dallas' offense in the first game, Dak Prescott will take the snaps in Week 12, but should he lead your Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS lineups? Mac Jones and quarterback Kirk Cousins will be up for grabs in the NFL DFS player pool, but Buffalo's Josh Allen will also be available against a soft Detroit defense for your NFL DFS strategy. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2022 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving 2022

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day 2022 is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ($6,500 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Last week, Pollard lit up the Minnesota Vikings for 80 rush yards on 15 carries and 109 yards with two touchdowns in the passing game. After 10 games, he is well-positioned to set career-highs on the ground and through the air, with 701 rushing yards, 243 receiving yards with eight total touchdowns.

Opposing running backs have the fewest receptions against the Giants (27), but they produce more than 10 yards per catch. Pollard didn't make a catch against the Giants when he faced them in Week 3, but he finished with 105 rushing yards. Pollard won the snap count battle with Ezekiel Elliott last week, 39-21.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Last week against the Giants, St. Brown caught 7-of-8 targets for 76 yards. This season, he has 56 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns through nine games played.

Buffalo leads the league in interceptions (13), but has otherwise been a middle-of-the-road defense against opposing passing attacks. Last week, Cleveland's Amari Cooper went off for 113 yards and two touchdowns, so there should be room in the secondary for a receiver of St. Brown's ability. St. Brown has the 16th most targets among all wide receivers this season and should continue to be the top target for Detroit on a short week with fellow wide receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds banged up. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving Day 2022

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thanksgiving. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving 2022? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.