Packers quarterback Jordan Love is coming off one of his best NFL performances heading into his first NFL Thanksgiving start to kick off the Week 12 NFL schedule. Love, in his first season as the starter, threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns, including finding Romeo Doubs for the winning 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter. The Packers play at the Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. What can daily Fantasy football players expect out of Love and the Packers' offense when setting Thanksgiving NFL DFS lineups?

The Thanksgiving NFL DFS player pool is stacked at quarterback with Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Sam Howell and Brock Purdy all having solid Fantasy seasons. Which offense should you most utilize when forming an NFL DFS strategy over the three-game slate? Before locking in your Thanksgiving NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to a three-game slate on Thanksgiving to kick off the Week 12 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb ($9,200 on both FanDuel and DraftKings). The 24-year-old has recorded at least 115 yards in four of his last five games with five touchdowns over that span. He is the WR1 in Fantasy football over the last six weeks, even factoring in a zero during his bye week. His connection with Dak Prescott is near unstoppable at the moment, as Lamb is averaging 10 receptions for 134.5 yards over that span.

Dallas is averaging 37 points per game over its last four games, including 41 points per game over its last two contests. Lamb is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,013) ahead of a matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed the most points per game (27.7) this season. Washington is allowing 28.8 points per game over its last four matchups and the combination of Dallas' highly-efficient offense with Washington's struggling defense makes Lamb a must-start for NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,000 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). The Lions selected Gibbs No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and after playing more than 50% of snaps only once over the first six weeks of the season, Gibbs has played at least 56% of snaps in the Lions' last four games.

Even with the return of David Montgomery from injury, Gibbs is still averaging 103.5 total yards with three touchdowns over the last two games the two have shared the snaps. Gibbs is averaging 130.5 total yards with five total touchdowns over his last four games with increased usage. The Lions play the Packers, who are allowing the seventh-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season, as Gibbs will likely receive another large workload in a shorter week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving

