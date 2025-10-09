The Week 6 NFL schedule opens with a NFC Eest rivalry game with the New York Giants set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Thursday Night Football.' Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The game features a loaded NFL DFS player pool, with some of the biggest names in the sport with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jaxson Dart, and Cam Skattebo leading the way. Finding undervalued players at a cheap price is still the key to building a winning NFL DFS strategy in Showdown contests -- especially with this matchup featuring so many big-name players.

Should you target potential DFS values like Wan'Dale Robinson, Dallas Goedert, or Theo Johnson to pair with the bigger-name players for Thursday Night Football DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out for New York, so there could be NFL DFS sleepers worth taking a chance on such as Beaux Collins or Jalin Hyatt in daily Fantasy football lineups. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, which may include a play $5, get $100 offer:

Kaylor is a NFL betting and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football matchup of Eagles vs. Giants and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Thursday Night Football DFS picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New users can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5:

Top NFL DFS picks, lineups, stacks for Giants vs. Eagles

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout continues to be a dual-threat force for Philadelphia, demonstrating excellence both through the air and on the ground. In the 2024 season, he threw for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also rushing for 630 yards and 14 scores.

In 2025 so far, he has totaled 889 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Against the New York Giants in his career, Hurts holds a 6-3 record, throwing for 1,244 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 74.8 passer rating. His elite dual-threat ability gives him a relatively high DFS floor compared to other players on the TNF slate. See who else to roster right here.

Part of Kaylor's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants running back Cam Skattebo. The former Arizona State standout has burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2025. His opportunities have grown in part because of injury to incumbent back Tyrone Tracy Jr., but he has made it hard for the Giants to keep him off the field nonetheless.

Skattebo enters Week 6 with 63 carries for 240 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He's added 18 catches for 143 yards on 22 targets. His bruising running style and pass catching ability make him a dynamic threat in the red zone. This is also a plus-matchup for Skattebo as the Eagles have allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

New users can see the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to build NFL DFS lineups and stacks for Eagles vs. Giants

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Giants vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from SportsLine's proven DFS expert who won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.