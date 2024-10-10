Injuries are opportunities in the NFL and both Jauan Jennings and Zach Charbonnet had their chances to show off their potential as key offensive pieces this season. Jennings had 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns against the Rams in Week 3 after generating more targets due to injuries to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Charbonnet had three touchdowns over two games Kenneth Walker missed due to injury and averaged 88 total yards per game. With Samuel and Walker healthy entering their Week 6 NFL Thursday Night Football matchup of 49ers vs. Seahawks, how should daily Fantasy football players view Jennings and Charbonnet when making NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. 49ers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Before San Francisco traded for Christian McCaffrey, Samuel was the jack-of-all-trades uber-versatile weapon in the offense. Samuel had 1,770 total yards (1,405 receiving and 365 rushing) rushing in 2021, the third-most in the NFL. The 28-year-old missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but now that he's approaching a month since first suffering the injury, the 49ers should have a healthier Samuel and could look to utilize his skills in different ways with better health.

Although it's only Week 6, the 49ers certainly don't want to fall two games behind the Seahawks and lose the opportunity to secure the tiebreaker, so expect head coach Kyle Shanahan to be creative with his offensive play calls. Creativity favors Samuel and the six-year receiver has had some of his most dominant games against the Seahawks over his career. Samuel has more than 100 receiving yards in five of seven career games against Seattle and Kaylor expects another big performance as the 49ers look to avoid back-to-back losses.

Kaylor is also targeting Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had his first touchdown of the season last week and has 19 targets over his last two games. The second-year receiver has played more than 80% of snaps the last four weeks, including at least 88% in two of his last three games. He only played 80% of snaps once last season as it's clear new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is looking to get Smith-Njigba's speed and big-play ability on the field more often. Smith-Njigba was the first receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 20 overall) and is averaging more than two more receptions per game (5.8) this season than he did last year (3.7).

Smith-Njigba had six receptions on 10 targets for 66 yards over his two games against the 49ers last season. However, this is his first matchup in his expanded role under Grubb and the 49ers are allowing the 24th-most yards per reception this season. Smith-Njigba doesn't come at a huge price and after scoring his first touchdown of the season last week, Kaylor believes he'll return value for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

