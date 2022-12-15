NFL Week 15 kicks off with a NFC West rivalry game between Geno Smith and the host Seattle Seahawks and Brock Purdy and the red-hot San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Deebo Samuel (ankle) is out for San Francisco, while Kenneth Walker III will be available for Seattle -- factors that should be considered when building your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Seahawks vs. 49ers on TNF. With Samuel out, should fellow 49ers star Christian McCaffrey be considered a must-start option in your TNF Showdown NFL DFS strategy? Or would it make sense to look at the other running backs, tight ends, wide receivers, or a D/ST in the TNF NFL DFS player pool? Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3, 6-106-1, 7-92-1), Amari Cooper (7-101-1, 5-131-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1, 23-101-2), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4, 10-106), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Derrick Henry (132-2), Jimmy Garoppolo (228-4), and Michael Pittman (7-61-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers on TNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for the 49ers vs. Seahawks showdown slate on Thursday Night Football is San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Stanford star has fit into Kyle Shanahan's offense seamlessly, and is having one of the most productive seasons of his already impressive NFL career. Entering Week 15, McCaffrey has 174 carries for 819 yards and five touchdowns to go alone with 68 receptions for 593 yards and four touchdowns, giving him a chance to go over 2,000 total offensive yards for the second time in his professional career. With Deebo Samuel out on Thursday night, Kaylor is expecting an increased workload for McCaffrey on TNF.

"Christian McCaffrey is a must-start player in most Showdown slates on both FanDuel and DraftKings, but I am particularly high on him in Week 15 against the Seahawks. San Francisco will be without wide receiver Deebo Samuel, which alone should open up a few more touches for McCaffrey. Couple that with Seattle ranking second to last in the league rushing yards allowed per game (160.5) and you have the makings of a monster NFL DFS performance for McCaffrey on TNF. I am projecting around 20 touches for 125+ total yards and a touchdown for McCaffrey on Thursday night," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Seahawks on TNF

