Thursday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders has the lowest Over/Under of Week 6 at Caesars Sportsbook. But even though little offense is expected, that doesn't mean that Commanders vs. Bears is bereft of quality NFL DFS picks. Both teams have a committee of running backs that could carry your daily Fantasy football lineups to victory. Washington trots out veteran Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson Jr. behind Carson Wentz, while Chicago counters with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, with Justin Fields also capable on the ground. Which NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS matchups should you target?

Which of those players have the best matchups on Thursday Night Football and should be plucked from the NFL DFS player pool? Or, could the passing game surprisingly take over with the quarterbacks and receivers being the stars of the night? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Commanders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

In Week 1 Monday Night Football, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS picks and the former Alabama star was the highest scoring fantasy player in the game. In Week 2 MNF, Kaylor called for a huge night from Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs and he delivered 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 3 TNF, Kaylor dominated with the Cleveland duo of Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb. In Week 3 MNF, he was all over Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was the highest scorer in the game. In Week 4 MNF, his top two picks were 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who both posted massive numbers. Then in Week 5 TNF, his top MVP pick was Melvin Gordon, who led all players in scrimmage yards.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Commanders on TNF

One of Kaylor's top Week 6 Thursday Night Football DFS picks is Washington QB Wentz. Fantasy owners have a higher opinion on the Commanders quarterback than coach Ron Rivera, as Wentz is coming a season-high of 359 passing yards in Week 5 to go along with two touchdowns. He may not be the most efficient signal-caller around, but his volume can't be ignored, as Wentz ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (1,390) and passing touchdowns (10).

The last two quarterbacks the Bears have faced have set their season-highs in NFL DFS points against Chicago's defense. Kirk Cousins did so last week and Daniel Jones did so the week prior. With better offensive balance with running back Brian Robinson added to the backfield, Wentz should be able to take exploit an advantageous matchup on Thursday Night Football.

"Carson Wentz has been quietly producing fantasy points at a high level, and I expect he'll be one of the highest scorers in this matchup," Kaylor told SportsLine. "The Commanders have a definite offensive advantage, and I believe Wentz will be the main benefactor."

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Commanders vs. Bears on TNF

