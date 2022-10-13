Contrasting offenses will take the field on Thursday Night Football when the Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears. Washington brings in a top-10 passing unit but ranks among the bottom five in rushing, while the Bears rank fifth in rushing but dead-last in passing. NFL DFS lineups could reflect those rankings, as Commanders wideouts like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel could be popular, while Bears backs Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery could get plenty of attention in the NFL DFS player pool. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Commanders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

In Week 1 Monday Night Football, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS picks and the former Alabama star was the highest scoring fantasy player in the game. In Week 2 MNF, Kaylor called for a huge night from Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs and he delivered 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 3 TNF, Kaylor dominated with the Cleveland duo of Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb. In Week 3 MNF, he was all over Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was the highest scorer in the game. In Week 4 MNF, his top two picks were 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who both posted massive numbers. Then in Week 5 TNF, his top MVP pick was Melvin Gordon, who led all players in scrimmage yards.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Commanders on TNF

One of Kaylor's top Week 6 Thursday Night Football DFS picks is Washington QB Carson Wentz. For all the flack he's taken from the media and his own head coach, Wentz has produced. The Commanders have heavily leaned on the passing game, as Wentz has attempted the second-most passes in the league and is on pace for career-highs in yards and touchdowns. He's coming off a 359-yard, two-TD game in Week 5 and ranks among the top 10 in the Fantasy football QB rankings in points.

Chicago is coming off a game in which it allowed its most passing yards of the season to Minnesota. Kirk Cousins finished fifth among QBs in Fantasy points for Week 5 and Daniel Jones ranked eighth the previous week versus Chicago. "Carson Wentz has been quietly producing fantasy points at a high level, and I expect he'll be one of the highest scorers in this matchup," Kaylor told SportsLine. "The Commanders have a definite offensive advantage, and I believe Wentz will be the main benefactor." You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

