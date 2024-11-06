The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) will meet for the second time this season and, surprisingly, neither team leads in AFC North standings. This pivotal divisional matchup will aid the winner keep close with the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) in the division. The Ravens have won three straight meetings, including Lamar Jackson throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns while adding 55 rushing yards in a 41-38 overtime matchup in Week 5. Should daily Fantasy football players spend up for Jackson in Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups?

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Ravens

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens didn't ask Jackson to do too much in their 41-10 victory over the Broncos on Sunday. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a near-flawless performance. Jackson will likely need to throw more than 19 times and be more involved in the running attack to keep up with an offense like Cincinnati's though.

Jackson is the QB1 in Fantasy football this season and he's thrown for at least 280 yards in five straight games. Although he may not be rushing as much as he used to, Jackson has rushed for at least 40 yards in eight of nine games this season. Jackson had a monster performance with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards in Baltimore's first meeting with the Bengals this year.

Kaylor is also targeting Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The fourth-year receiver has one of the highest floors in this matchup as he has more than 50 receiving yards in seven of nine games this season. Chase has 11 targets in each of the last two games as Joe Burrow's go-to option in the offense every game.

Chase had 10 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns against Baltimore in Week 5. He's had some of his biggest performances over his career against the Ravens, including a 201-yard outburst. He has more than 100 yards in three of seven career games against the Ravens and the Bengals will need another huge performance from him to pull off the upset over Baltimore. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

