The Week 2 NFL schedule kicks off with two teams expected to compete for the AFC East title when the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off Week 1 victories, as the Dolphins defeated the Jaguars, 20-17, on a last-second field goal and the Bills outscored the Cardinals by 13 points in the second half to defeat Arizona, 34-28. Both teams have elite options in the NFL DFS player pool such as Josh Allen, James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, so what's the best way to form your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS strategy?

Mack Hollins and Khalil Shakir both had touchdown receptions from Allen in Week 1, so are they cheaper options to consider for NFL DFS picks? Rookie Keon Coleman led the Bills with 51 receiving yards in his first NFL game, so is he the top Buffalo pass-catcher for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. The 30-year-old still has the burst and explosiveness to match any younger receiver in the NFL and he displayed with his 80-yard touchdown in Week 1 when he got past the defense with his route and they couldn't chase him down after the reception. Hill had seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Hill, in his third season in Miami, has had at least 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins as he and Tua Tagovailoa have formed a near-unstoppable connection, especially early in the season. Hill has recorded at least 130 yards in five of eight September games with the Dolphins. Tagovailoa threw for 338 yards, the most in the NFL in Week 1, last week in Miami and with the team staying in South Beach for Thursday Night Football, Kaylor expects Hill to put together another huge September performance.

Kaylor is also targeting Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid in his TNF NFL DFS picks. Kincaid only had one reception for 11 yards against the Cardinals, but he had the most receptions (73) and receiving yards (673) of any of the returning pass-catchers from last season. Kincaid is expected to be a highly-targeted pass-catcher this season and one underwhelming performance doesn't change that.

Kincaid had seven receptions for 84 yards against the Dolphins in Miami last season. The Dolphins allowed the fourth-most Fantasy football points to opposing tight ends last season. Buffalo was a significant favorite against Arizona, and maybe a part of the game plan was to feature players who weren't key contributors last season but will need to make plays this fall. Miami is a tough divisional opponent and Kaylor expects Kincaid to be an integral part of the game plan and put together a strong performance for NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

