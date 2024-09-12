If Tua Tagovailoa carried over his September success for the entire season, he may be in the conversation for one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Tagovailoa is averaging 261.2 passing yards per game with 18 touchdowns compared to six interceptions and a 109.1 QB rating in 10 career September games. He has been even better since the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill, averaging 299.6 yards per game with 17 touchdowns over eight September games since. How should this success affect your NFL DFS strategy when making NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 2 NFL schedule?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score.

Top NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Bills

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bills running back James Cook in his TNF NFL DFS picks. The 24-year-old rushed for 71 yards on 19 carries and added three receptions for 32 yards last week against Arizona. Cook played on 61% of snaps and took 19 of the 24 running back carries against the Cardinals. His heavy volume in the running game should remain a constant when healthy, as he is entering Thursday Night Football, as Cook enters his third NFL season after rushing for 1,122 yards last year.

Cook had 44 receptions last season but that number will likely climb significantly this year. After losing wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason, there's not much familiarity within the Buffalo offense. Cook is one of the few players Josh Allen has a previous rapport with and this early in the season, that can be a major benefit for Cook. He was one of just three players to have three receptions for Buffalo last weekend and with a chance at high volume in the rushing and passing game, Kaylor likes Cook's value for Thursday.

Kaylor is also targeting Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid in his TNF NFL DFS picks. Kincaid only had one reception for 11 yards against the Cardinals, but he had the most receptions (73) and receiving yards (673) of any of the returning pass-catchers from last season. Kincaid is expected to be a highly-targeted pass-catcher this season and one underwhelming performance doesn't change that.

Kincaid had seven receptions for 84 yards against the Dolphins in Miami last season. The Dolphins allowed the fourth-most Fantasy football points to opposing tight ends last season. Buffalo was a significant favorite against Arizona, and maybe a part of the game plan was to feature players who weren't key contributors last season but will need to make plays this fall. Miami is a tough divisional opponent and Kaylor expects Kincaid to be an integral part of the game plan and put together a strong performance for NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

