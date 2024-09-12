Before the season, much of the conversation around the Miami Dolphins was about whether Raheem Mostert would be able to maintain his status as the RB1 in Miami. He led the Dolphins in carries (209), rushing yards (1,012) and rushing touchdowns (18) to finish as RB5 in Fantasy football, largely due to his touchdowns, last season. De'Von Achane was a breakout star in the NFL DFS player pool last season, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and finishing as RB5 on a points-per-game basis with his ability to produce as a pass-catcher. However, neither of them led Miami in rushing yards last week and both could sit out on Thursday Night Football, eliminating them from consideration in the NFL DFS player pool.

Jeff Wilson Jr. had five carries for 26 yards to lead Miami in a poor team rushing performance, but with Wilson's lower price tag, is he a value to include in NFL DFS lineups when the Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in the Week 2 NFL schedule? Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith in his TNF NFL DFS picks. Smith had just one reception on two targets for seven yards on Sunday, but despite ranking third among Miami tight ends in snaps, he was the only one of the four tight ends to see multiple targets. Smith has been an effective pass-catcher throughout his career and is coming off setting a career-high in receptions (50) and yards (582) last season with the Falcons.

Smith is playing his first season in Miami but the eight-year veteran has shown the ability to adjust to new offenses throughout his career. The Dolphins are Smith's fourth NFL team, but that experience has helped him craft a role everywhere he went. Even with Kyle Pitts as the Falcons' TE1 last season, Smith still had more than 500 yards. The Bills will be focused throughout the shortened week on slowing down stars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane and that can lead to Smith finding positive matchups in the middle of the field. Smith comes with a lower price for NFL DFS lineups and won't need many targets to return value while allowing you to add some of the higher-priced options in the NFL DFS player pool.

Kaylor is also targeting Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid in his TNF NFL DFS picks. Kincaid only had one reception for 11 yards against the Cardinals, but he had the most receptions (73) and receiving yards (673) of any of the returning pass-catchers from last season. Kincaid is expected to be a highly-targeted pass-catcher this season and one underwhelming performance doesn't change that.

Kincaid had seven receptions for 84 yards against the Dolphins in Miami last season. The Dolphins allowed the fourth-most Fantasy football points to opposing tight ends last season. Buffalo was a significant favorite against Arizona, and maybe a part of the game plan was to feature players who weren't key contributors last season but will need to make plays this fall. Miami is a tough divisional opponent and Kaylor expects Kincaid to be an integral part of the game plan and put together a strong performance for NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

