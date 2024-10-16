The New Orleans Saints (2-4) vs. Denver Broncos (3-3) will kick off the Week 7 NFL schedule on Thursday Night Football as both teams try to return to their winning ways. The Saints are coming off their fourth straight loss, falling to the Buccaneers, 51-27. Meanwhile, the Broncos had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 23-16 loss last Sunday. Denver surrendered the first 23 points and entered the fourth quarter trailing 23-0 before rallying to score the final 16 points.

Should daily Fantasy football players expect the Broncos to carry some of that late-game momentum over in a short week when making Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups? Will the New Orleans defense brush off that 51-point performance or would a strong NFL DFS strategy include building NFL DFS stacks in NFL DFS picks around Denver options in the NFL DFS player pool like Bo Nix or Javonte Williams? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Broncos on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Broncos

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The seven-year receiver has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games, including having a 15-yard touchdown reception as a part of a four-catch, 53-yard performance last week against the Chargers. Sutton has been the clear top option for Denver, leading the team in receptions (21) and receiving yards (277).

Sutton has quickly become the favorite target for rookie QB Bo Nix. Sutton has drawn 25.5% of all targets for the Broncos this season, including 38.8% of wide receiver targets. He's had at least nine targets in three of six games and Sutton led Denver in receptions (59), targets (90) and receiving yards (772) last season as well. Sutton has been the go-to Denver receiver over the last four seasons with multiple quarterbacks and he's proven to quickly develop chemistry with Nix this season.

Kaylor is also targeting Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The 29-year-old has at least one touchdown in four of six games this season, including a 4-yard touchdown run last week in a 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers. Kamara finished with 40 rushing yards and added five receptions for 24 yards as he remains a focal point in the offense. Kamara may be asked to provide even more playmaking ability this week with rookie QB Spencer Rattler likely making his second career start with Derek Carr (oblique) doubtful and Chris Olave suffering a concussion on Sunday, leaving Thursday as a potentially tough turnaround to be cleared to play.

Kamara leads the Saints in receptions (28) this season after finishing second behind Olave last season with 75 receptions. He's one of the top pass-catching running backs in the NFL with hands that rival elite wide receivers as well. Kamara had an 87.2% catch rate last season, which was fifth-best in the NFL. Kamara was tied for the team lead with eight targets last week, which was even more than he averaged over the first five games (5.6), and Kaylor expects Kamara to have another huge role on Thursday. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Broncos vs. Saints NFL DFS lineups, player pool

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Saints vs. Broncos. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament, and find out.