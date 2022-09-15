The Week 2 NFL schedule features the first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season, which projects to be a high-profile matchup. Rising star Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle between two of the top 2023 Super Bowl contenders, led by two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In Week 1, Mahomes threw 5 touchdown passes, leading the Chiefs to a 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, while Justin Herbert tossed three touchdowns while guiding the Chargers to a 24-19 AFC West win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Are Mahomes and Herbert must-start options in all NFL DFS lineups? Or would it make sense to build around a star wide receiver, running back, or tight end in your Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL DFS strategy? Players like Austin Ekeler, Travis Kelce, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire all project to be impact NFL DFS picks on Thursday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

In the Broncos vs. Seahawks Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS picks. The result: Jeudy hauled in four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and was the highest scoring fantasy player in the game.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers on TNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 Thursday Night Football is Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The six-time All-Pro was outstanding against the Cardinals in Week 1, hauling in eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and has six 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his illustrious career. Moreover, Kelce has been nearly unstoppable against the Chargers. In two games against Los Angeles in 2021, Kelce totaled 17 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Kaylor sees that trend continuing on Thursday Night Football. "Kelce is kind of low-hanging fruit in the DFS world, but he is a must-roster this week and should be considered for Captain/MVP slots. With his track record against the Chargers and his connection with Patrick Mahomes, this should be a no-brainer. I'm projecting a floor of eight targets for Kelce on Thursday night." You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Chiefs on TNF

