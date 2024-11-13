Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Week 11 Thursday Night Football will pit a quarterback in the Rookie of the Year mix against one in the NFL MVP conversation. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has also elevated himself into the NFL MVP picture with similar odds as Jalen Hurts, so which of these quarterbacks should daily Fantasy football players work into their NFL DFS lineups? Both have the rushing upside to be top NFL DFS picks, so they will be popular for an NFL DFS strategy.

In order to do so, you'll need to find significant values in the NFL DFS player pool. Luke McCaffrey, the Commanders' third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had three targets last week, tied for the most of his career. He only had one reception for 23 yards, but could the rookie be more involved in Thursday's game plan?

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The 27-year-old is second in the NFL in rushing yards (991) and although he broke his streak of three straight 100-yard rushing performances, much of that is due to the lopsided score. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys, 34-6, last week so Barkley only played a season-low 51% of snaps. He still finished with 66 yards on 14 carries and added a 12-yard reception.

But Barkley has been the bellcow running back in Philadelphia this season. He's second in the NFL in carries and he's played more than 70% of snaps in three of the last five games. He plays the vast majority of snaps in close contests and given the 3.5-point spread against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, a significant workload should be expected. Although it's a short week, Barkley's limited carries last week should ease any over usage concerns.

Kaylor is also targeting Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is coming off one of his worst Fantasy football performances of the season, but he still had a productive NFL quarterback day with 202 passing yards. He rushed for a season-low five yards, but it was just the second time this season he rushed for fewer than 35 yards as he's averaging 46.4 rushing yards per game this year.

Daniels is QB6 in Fantasy football this season as he's led Washington to a 7-3 start. The Commanders scored 27 points in a 28-27 loss to the Steelers last week and only two teams have scored more points than that against Pittsburgh this season. The Commanders running backs just happened to score rush the touchdowns last week, which hindered Daniels' Fantasy performance, but he remains a steady option with his dual-threat ability for TNF NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

