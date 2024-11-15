Only four teams have allowed fewer points per game than the Eagles this season, with Philadelphia surrendering 17.9 per game. It's a significant improvement after allowing the third-most points (25.6) in the league last season. With the Eagles' improved defensive play, should that deter daily Fantasy football players from spending big money on top Commanders options in the NFL DFS player pool for Eagles vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 11 NFL schedule? How should Washington's shocking climb in the division NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Commanders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3.

This season, some of Kaylor's top picks in Showdown DFS slates include Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, (4-138-1, 33-1), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (263-4), and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (509-4). Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Commanders

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The 27-year-old is second in the NFL in rushing yards (991) and although he broke his streak of three straight 100-yard rushing performances, much of that is due to the lopsided score. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys, 34-6, last week so Barkley only played a season-low 51% of snaps. He still finished with 66 yards on 14 carries and added a 12-yard reception.

But Barkley has been the bellcow running back in Philadelphia this season. He's second in the NFL in carries and he's played more than 70% of snaps in three of the last five games. He plays the vast majority of snaps in close contests and given the 3.5-point spread against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, a significant workload should be expected. Although it's a short week, Barkley's limited carries last week should ease any over usage concerns.

Kaylor is also targeting Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The 29-year-old is averaging 71.1 yards per game, the second-most of his six-year career, as he's on pace for his best season as a professional. McLaurin is third in the NFL in receiving yards (711) as Jayden Daniels' clear top option, being targeted on 23.9% of passing attempts, including drawing 38.4% of wide receiver targets.

McLaurin had five receptions for 113 yards last week against the Steelers. That came after scoring two touchdowns against the Giants and having five receptions for 125 yards against the Bears the week before. Daniels is targeting McLaurin for deep shots down the field with his 14.6 yards average depth of target the best of his career. He's the focal point of a significantly improved Washington offense and someone Kaylor expects heavily involved in a key divisional matchup for the Commanders. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Eagles vs. Commanders NFL DFS lineups, player pool

