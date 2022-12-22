The NFL Week 16 schedule kicks off with a matchup between surprising AFC teams when Zach Wilson and the New York Jets host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence is officially listed as questionable with a toe injury, which should be factored in when building your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for Jaguars vs. Jets on TNF. With Lawrence potentially limited, should Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk still be considered a must-start option in your TNF Showdown NFL DFS strategy? Would it make sense to look at the other running backs, tight ends, wide receivers, or a D/ST in the TNF NFL DFS player pool? Travis Etienne, Zay Jones, Evan Engram, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, Zonovan Knight, and C.J. Uzomah all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3, 6-106-1, 7-92-1), Amari Cooper (7-101-1, 5-131-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1, 23-101-2), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4, 10-106), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Derrick Henry (132-2), Jimmy Garoppolo (228-4), Michael Pittman (7-61-1), Christian McCaffrey (26-108-1, 6-30), Kirk Cousins (460-4), Justin Jefferson (12-123-1), J.K. Dobbins (13-125), and Aaron Jones (17-90, 4-36-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Jaguars vs. Jets on TNF

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for the Jets vs. Jaguars showdown slate on Thursday Night Football is Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne. The former Clemson star has burst onto the NFL scene in what amounts to his rookie season after missing all of 2021 with a Lisfranc injury. For the season, Etienne has 917 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 182 carries, and 27 catches for 238 yards through the air. With Trevor Lawrence on the Jags' injury report, Kaylor is expecting an increased workload for Etienne on TNF.

"After missing his entire rookie season, Travis Etienne is in the midst of a breakout season for Jacksonville, and is looking every bit like the player he was expected to be coming out of Clemson in 2021. Etienne is coming off an outstanding performance against the Dallas Cowboys where he rushed 19 times for 103 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards. With Trevor Lawrence dinged up, I am expecting the Jaguars to lean heavily on the 23-year-old running back on TNF. I am projecting 20-plus total touches and around 125 total yards for Etienne on TNF," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

