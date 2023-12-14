The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off with an AFC West rivalry matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Keenan Allen (heel) has been ruled out for Los Angeles. In a battle between backup quarterbacks that projects to be a low-scoring, defensive battle, which players should you target from the NFL DFS player pool when making your NFL DFS lineups? Would it make sense to build your TNF NFL DFS stacks around Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams or Chargers running back Austin Ekeler? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Raiders on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiderson Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson, D'Andre Swift, DeVonta Smith, T.J. Hockenson, D.J. Moore, David Montgomery, Ja'Marr Chase, Alvin Kamara, Jordan Addison, Jahmyr Gibbs, Javonte Williams, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and DK Metcalf in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Raiders on TNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams. The Raiders have dealt with inconsistent play at the quarterback position all season, but this matchup projects well for Las Vegas to find success through the air against a below average Chargers defense. Los Angeles ranks 29th in the NFL, allowing 261.9 passing yards per game, and Kaylor expects Adams to shine on TNF.

"Despite the Raiders' ongoing issues at the quarterback position, Davante Adams remains on track to post his fourth straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023. With the Chargers' issues on the defensive side of the ball -- particularly when it comes to defending the pass -- I anticipate another outstanding prime time performance from Adams on TNF. The future Hall of Famer averages just under 10 targets per game this season, and I expect him to meet or exceed that number against the Chargers," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's TNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. The former undrafted free agent has battled injuries in 2023, but when he's been on the field, his value to the Chargers' offense has been undeniable. Ekeler enters Thursday with 497 yards and 5 TDs on the ground, and 36 catches for 344 yards and touchdown through the air. With Keenan Allen unavailable, Kaylor expects an even bigger role for Ekeler on TNF.

"Austin Ekeler has been fully removed from the Chargers' Injury Report, which only boosts my confidence in his DFS value on Thursday night. With Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen both sidelined, I expect the Los Angeles offense to run through Ekeler against the Raiders on TNF. I have Ekeler projected to go over 100 total yards with around 20 combined touches on Thursday," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Chargers on TNF

