Geno Smith is the latest example of how a new home can change the trajectory of an NFL career. The 34-year-old continues to post stronger statistical years seemingly every season in Seattle and is averaging career-highs as a starter in passing yards per game (262.5) and completion percentage (70.1%). The Seahawks will play the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 of the NFL season with Seattle one game behind the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West. Should daily Fantasy football players expect a strong game from Smith and his receivers in the NFL DFS player pool such as DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett?

The Bears also have a deep receiver room to consider for NFL DFS picks with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, so what's the best way to form a TNF NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. Bears on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3.

This season, some of Kaylor's top picks in Showdown DFS slates include Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, (4-138-1, 33-1), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (263-4), and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (509-4). Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Seahawks vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 17 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Seahawks

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Although Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as the go-to receiver in the Seattle offense in recent weeks, Metcalf continues to provide consistent production with more than 50 yards in nine of his last 12 games. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver had three receptions for 57 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown, last week. He already has 100 targets this season, as he has in each of his six NFL seasons, as Metcalf remains an integral part of the Seattle offense.

With Kenneth Walker (ankle) and Zach Charbonnet (elbow) each battling injuries on a short week, Seattle may utilize an even more aggressive pass-heavy game plan for Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks throw on 63.9% of plays, the fifth-highest in the NFL, for the sixth-most pass attempts (36.2) per game. The Bears are allowing 225.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the league, as a pass-heavy script favors Metcalf and other Seattle receivers in a must-win contest for the Seahawks chasing the postseason. See who else he's high on here.

Kaylor is also targeting Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. Coincided with Caleb Williams' stronger play, Moore has seen his usage increase since changes were made to the coaching staff as the 27-year-old has at least six receptions in six straight games after having at least six catches in only two of his first nine games of the season. Moore has more than 45 yards in each of the last six games, including seven receptions for 68 yards on 10 targets last week. He has at least seven receptions in five of those six games.

Moore leads the Bears in receptions (83), receiving yards (826) and targets (122) this season. He led the team in all three categories last year as well, posting elite wide receiver numbers with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards on 136 targets. Chicago improved its wide receiver room in the offseason by trading for Keenan Allen and drafting Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Moore remains the most consistent option in the Chicago offense. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Seahawks vs. Bears NFL DFS lineups, player pool

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Bears vs. Seahawks. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice, and NFL DFS stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious Millionaire Maker tournament, and find out.