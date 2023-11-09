The NFL Week 10 schedule opens with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool will be headlined by a pair of rookie quarterbacks in Bryce Young and Tyson Bagent. Their respective top wide receivers, Adam Thielen and D.J. Moore, could also be among the most popular NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks. Should you build your TNF NFL DFS lineups around the Panthers or Bears duos? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Panthers vs. Bears on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiderson Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), and Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Bears vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football Week 10 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Panthers vs. Bears on TNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday night is Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore. The former first-round pick will face his former team for the first time and is on pace to have the most productive season of his NFL career. Moore enters this matchup with 47 catches for 735 yards, and five touchdowns. His production is dependent on the play of undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, but Kaylor still believes Moore is in for a big night on TNF.

"D.J. Moore has added a much needed vertical threat to the Bears offense, and has played at a Pro Bowl level in his first season in Chicago. Carolina has defended the pass fairly well this season, but injuries are stacking up, and Moore will be out for revenge against his former team. Look for Moore to see close to 10 targets on Thursday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen. The former undrafted free agent has revived his career in his first season in Carolina and is on pace to record his third career 1,000-yard receiving season. Thielen battled injuries towards the end of his time with the Minnesota Vikings, but is now healthy and thriving in coach Frank Reich's offense.

"Adam Thielen has already exceeded expectations in his first season with the Panthers. The 33-year-old is healthy, and has an obvious rapport with rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Thielen is averaging almost 10 targets per game this season, and I expect him to meet or exceed that number on TNF," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

