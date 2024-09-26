Thursday Night Football will take place at MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. The East Rutherford, N.J. stadium will shift from Jets green to Giants blue as the Giants will hope to have similar success as the Jets did there last week on Thursday Night Football. The Giants enter off a 21-15 upset victory over the Browns, but are 4.5-point underdogs according to the latest Week 4 NFL odds. Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers is sure to be a popular selection for Week 4 Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks, but is he someone your NFL DFS strategy can survive without?

Who are other New York options from the NFL DFS player pool to consider when making Week 4 Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups? Wan'Dale Robinson had seven receptions for 61 yards last week after catching a touchdown in Week 2, so could he be a cheaper option for daily Fantasy football players to include in NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Giants vs. Cowboys on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Cowboys vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Giants

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 25-year-old finished as the WR1 in Fantasy football last season after leading the NFL in receptions (135) while ranking second in receiving yards (1,749). Although his receptions are down to start the 2024 NFL season (4.3 receptions per game compared to 7.9 last season), he's averaging nearly four yards more per reception, averaging 16.8 yards per catch this season. Lamb was a holdout for the majority of training camp before signing a four-year, $136 million contract in late August, so it may be taking a few weeks for Lamb and Dak Prescott to regain that timing and chemistry that made them arguably the best QB-WR duo in the NFL last season.

Lamb has still shown consistency this season with at least 60 yards in each of the first three games. He has at least four receptions and seven targets in all three contests as he remains an integral part of the offense. Lamb isn't cheap, but he comes with arguably the safest floor in the NFL DFS player pool and after recording more than 150 yards in four games last season, he also has a huge ceiling for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor is also targeting Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. If Nabers didn't happen to be in the same draft class as Marvin Harrison Jr., he likely would have been one of the most discussed prospects entering the 2024 NFL Draft. He's proven through three games he's just as elite of a prospect as Harrison as Nabers has 23 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns over three games, averaging 7.7 receptions and 90.3 yards per game to begin his career.

Nabers, who went No. 6 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, had eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns last week after posting 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He has 30 targets over his last two games and leads the NFL with 37 targets, five more than any other player, on the season. The Cowboys rank 30th in scoring defense (29.7 points per game) and after allowing at least 28 points in back-to-back games, the Giants could have opportunities to score on Thursday and given Nabers' 37.8% target share, he's likely to be the main reason for any New York offensive success. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Giants vs. Cowboys NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Cowboys vs. Giants. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who won a prestigious millionaire maker tournament, and find out.