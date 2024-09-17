For the first time since the Tom Brady era, the Jets will enter a matchup against the Patriots with a quarterback advantage. Aaron Rodgers will play his first game against the Patriots in a Jets uniform when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played well enough to lead New England to a win over the Bengals and a near upset over the Seahawks last week before a 23-20 overtime loss. The 31-year-old completed 15 of 27 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown with tight end Hunter Henry as his favorite target (8-109), so should daily Fantasy football players use either of these Patriots veteran players in their TNF NFL DFS lineups?

Henry only had two receptions for 18 yards in Week 1, so which version of Henry should you expect when making NFL DFS picks? The Jets have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, led by cornerback Sauce Gardner. D.J. Reed, the other starting cornerback, missed Week 2 with a knee injury, so how should his injury status affect your NFL DFS strategy? The Jets allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL last season, are you better off building NFL DFS stacks with Jets like Rodgers and Garrett Wilson from the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. It took longer than Jets fans hoped, but they are finally seeing what a Wilson-Aaron Rodgers connection can look like. Wilson leads all Jets in targets (17) through two games with at least six targets and four receptions in each contest. The third-year receiver had at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons playing with subpar quarterbacks. Now that he's catching passes from a future Hall of Famer, Wilson can truly show off why he was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson had a key 26-yard catch on a third down in New York's game-winning seven-play, 74-yard drive, capped off by a Braelon Allen 20-yard touchdown run to break a tie at 17 in the fourth quarter, last week against the Titans. He'll continue to be relied upon in high-leverage situations and as a heavy part of the overall game plan. Kaylor expects another sizable target share for Wilson, making him a top option for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks.

Kaylor is also targeting Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The 26-year-old is possibly the only Patriots player who was selected in the majority of 2024 Fantasy football drafts and daily Fantasy football players should see value in him as well. Stevenson has rushed for at least 80 yards in each of New England's first two contests with more than 20 carries in each contest. The Patriots don't have the offensive firepower to create explosive plays in the passing game, which is why they lean on Stevenson and the rushing attack.

The Patriots have run the ball on 57.7% of plays this season, the fifth-highest percentage in the NFL. Stevenson has 61.3% of those carries as arguably the most important player in the New England offense. Kaylor expects another larger workload for Stevenson, who is fourth in the NFL in rushing at 201 yards, making him an asset for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

