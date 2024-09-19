Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been a man on the move. The ninth-year NFL veteran is playing for his fifth different team over the last five years, but he's trying to prove he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Brissett has started 16 games over the last four seasons entering this year and was named the starting quarterback over Drake Maye at the end of training camp. Any starting quarterback is someone daily Fantasy football players need to seriously consider for NFL DFS picks, so when the Patriots play the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, how should you factor Brissett into your NFL DFS strategy?

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 40-year-old quarterback is returning to the place where it all went wrong for him last season, MetLife Stadium. After playing their first two games on the road, Rodgers makes his second career start for the Jets at home after tearing his Achilles on the fourth play of the season last year. Although Rodgers hasn't produced elite Fantasy football numbers this season, he's provided stability in New York after completing at least 60% of his passes in both starts with three touchdowns compared to one interception while averaging 171.5 passing yards per game this year.

Jets fans have long waited to cheer on a quarterback the caliber of Rodgers for the entirety of a game and you can be sure MetLife Stadium will support him on Thursday. The Patriots surrendered 327 passing yards to Geno Smith last week as the Jets and Rodgers will look to capitalize against a team with some of the lowest expectations entering the 2024 NFL season.

Kaylor is also targeting Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The fourth-year running back has averaged more than 70 total yards per game in back-to-back seasons and he's rushed for at least 80 yards in each of his first two games this year. Even with the Patriots lacking big-play options at receiver and teams expecting New England to utilize a run-heavy approach, Stevenson is averaging 100.5 rushing yards per game this season. The Patriots have the fifth-highest rush percentage (57.7%) in the NFL through two games.

The Jets have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, which often deters teams from passing against them. New York allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL last year. The Jets have also struggled defending the run this season, allowing 155 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Jordan Mason rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries at 5.3 yards per rush in Week 1 and Kaylor expects the Patriots to try to attack the New York rush defense in ways San Francisco did so well. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

