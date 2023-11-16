The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football to open the NFL Week 11 schedule. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool will feature a pair of high-end quarterbacks in Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson and a pair of elite pass-catchers in Ja'Marr Chase and Mark Andrews. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around either pairing? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Ravens on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiderson Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 4-31-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football Week 11 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Ravens on TNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has four 100-yard games and is on pace to finish the 2023 season with career-highs in receiving yards and receptions. With Tee Higgins already ruled out for Thursday, Kaylor expects an increase in targets and another big night for Chase on TNF.

"Ja'Marr Chase is one of the most explosive young players in the NFL, and he has plenty of history of success against the Ravens. In four career games against Baltimore, Chase has 30 catches for 462 yards and two touchdowns. With Tee Higgins sidelined, I expect Chase to be even more of a focal point in Cincinnati's offense, which should yield another massive fantasy performance on Thursday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's TNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell. The undrafted rookie got his first real NFL opportunity against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 and exploded with 138 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He followed that up with 34 yards and a touchdown on three carries and caught one pass for 32 yards in Week 10. Mitchell's explosiveness is hard to ignore, and Kaylor expects an expanded role for the former East Carolina standout on Thursday.

"With his performance over the last two weeks, Keaton Mitchell is making it difficult for the Ravens to keep him off the field. The diminutive running back is a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball, and Baltimore will be facing a Bengals defense that ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing 136.2 rushing yards per game. I expect an uptick in touches for Mitchell on TNF, which should result in solid production," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Bengals on TNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's TNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.