The Los Angeles Rams nearly blew a 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter last week, but they remain in the race to win the NFC West after a key victory in one of the most exciting games of the 2024 NFL season. The Rams defeated the Bills, 44-42, last week, but won't have much to time reflect on that since the Rams travel to play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 15 NFL schedule. Los Angeles had 457 total yards against the Bills, led by Puka Nacua's 162 receiving yards, Cooper Kupp's 92, and Kyren Williams' 87 rushing yards. Should daily Fantasy football players use any of these star Rams options from the NFL DFS player pool when making NFL DFS picks? The 49ers scored 38 points last week and also have strong options like Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle to consider for an NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Rams on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3.

This season, some of Kaylor's top picks in Showdown DFS slates include Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed, (4-138-1, 33-1), Bills quarterback Josh Allen (263-4), and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (509-4). Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Rams

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. The second-year receiver is becoming the focal point in offense, even over Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams, as he has at least eight targets in each of the last five games. Nacua has led the Rams in receiving yards in each of those contests, including having 12 receptions for 162 and a touchdown on 14 targets last week against the Bills.

Nacua had 15 receptions for 147 yards in his first career game against the 49ers last season and although he was held to just four receptions for 41 yards in their second meeting last year, he scored a touchdown to boost his NFL DFS score. He was the WR1 in Fantasy football last week and is also the WR1 in Fantasy football since the start of Week 10. Kaylor views him as a strong play for TNF NFL DFS lineups. See who else he's high on here.

Kaylor is also targeting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The 24-year-old has come a long way from being the final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, known as Mr. Irrelevant, to become one of the most relevant players in the NFL. Few are questioning whether he truly belongs as a starting quarterback anymore as despite the 49ers being hit hard with injuries this season, Purdy is QB9 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis this season.

Purdy threw for 325 yards last week, his second most of the season, while throwing two touchdowns in a 38-13 win over the Bears. He did so despite being without his top two running backs in Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle), while Deebo Samuel was a relatively non-factor. Samuel had two receptions for 22 yards as Purdy is proving to be a reliable NFL quarterback regardless of who is on the field with him. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Rams vs. 49ers NFL DFS lineups, player pool

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in 49ers vs. Rams. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice, and NFL DFS stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious Millionaire Maker tournament, and find out.