The Green Bay Packers will host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, with two of the league's talented but inconsistent rookie wideouts taking center stage. Treylon Burks and Christian Watson were, respectively, the sixth and seventh receivers taken in this year's draft. However, injuries have affected the former, while drops have plagued the latter and neither ranks among the top 50 receivers in NFL DFS points. With a single-game slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, is either worth plugging into NFL DFS lineups? Which NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS matchups should you target? Before you make your NFL DFS picks Titans vs. Packers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Titans vs. Packers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Packers running back Aaron Jones. The 27-year-old is coming off a monster game in an upset victory over Dallas, as Jones had 156 scrimmage yards and a score. He now ranks among the top 10 in rushing yards (738), total yards (966) and positional Fantasy points.

After a timeshare at the running back position with AJ Dillon early in the season, Jones has emerged as the No. 1 option. Just one touch separated the two through the first six weeks, but Jones has accumulated 37 more touches over the last four games. He's made the most of those additional opportunities, averaging nearly 110 scrimmage yards since Week 7. He's a must-start versus a Titans team that allowed 126 total yards from a stable of Denver running backs that lacks a true lead back.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. With Romeo Doubs out of the lineup with an ankle sprain, Watson went off against the Cowboys and had four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Doubs figures to be out again this week, leaving Watson as the team's most explosive playmaking threat in the passing game once again.

While Tennessee has been stout against the run, the Titans have struggled against opposing passing attacks and allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL (2,453). Tennessee has allowed the fifth-most yards to the wide receiver position (1,702) with 11 touchdowns. Watson out-snapped Sammy Watkins 54-21 last week, and even though all he needed was four catches to have a career day, Watson was also targeted a team-high eight times.. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Titans

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Titans vs. Packers? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.