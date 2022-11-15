After five consecutive weeks of 100-yard rushing performances, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry couldn't get much going on the ground last Sunday. The Titans still picked up a win against Denver, but they'll need him to bounce back against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The last time that he faced the Packers in 2020, he finished just two yards shy of 100, but can you count on that kind of production from him for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football?

Green Bay running back AJ Dillon has shown signs of life over the last three weeks and posted his second-best rushing total of the season against Dallas last Sunday. He could be an intriguing name in Thursday's NFL DFS player pool after he racked up 124 yards and two touchdowns in that 2020 matchup with the Titans. Before you make your NFL DFS picks Titans vs. Packers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Titans vs. Packers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Titans vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Packers running back Aaron Jones. In last Sunday's win against Dallas, Jones finished with 138 rushing yards and a touchdown. For the season, he has 738 yards and two touchdowns to go with 34 receptions for 228 yards and another three scores.

Although Dillon had a strong day when the Packers last played Tennessee, Jones had a solid showing as well and finished with 94 yards on just 10 carries. The Titans have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL this season, so it may be a tougher outing for both Packers backs, but Jones' big-play potential is a factor. Jones has five carries that have gone for more than 20 yards this season and three that have gone for more than 30.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. With Romeo Doubs out of the lineup with an ankle sprain, Watson went off against the Cowboys and had four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Doubs figures to be out again this week, leaving Watson as the team's most explosive playmaking threat in the passing game once again.

While Tennessee has been stout against the run, the Titans have struggled against opposing passing attacks and allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL (2,453). Tennessee has allowed the fifth-most yards to the wide receiver position (1,702) with 11 touchdowns. Watson out-snapped Sammy Watkins 54-21 last week, and even though all he needed was four catches to have a career day, Watson was also targeted a team-high eight times.. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Titans

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Titans vs. Packers? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.