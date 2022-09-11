There's plenty to consider before setting your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to make a leap under new head coach Doug Pederson and faces a Washington defense that was fourth-worst against the pass last year. The San Francisco 49ers had the seventh-best rushing attack in the NFL in 2021 under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins also signed former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds to lead their backfield this year, but is he a strong option in the Week 1 NFL DFS player pool? The preseason only offered limited opportunities to see some of football's biggest names, so picking the right combination of players to win NFL DFS tournaments can be challenging this week. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Week 1 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). After cautiously working him back into form last season following his torn ACL in 2020, New York should look to unleash him this season. Barkley has hidden value against a Tennessee defense that finished second in the league against the run in 2021.

The blind spot for Tennessee against opposing running backs in 2021 was defending them in the passing game. The Titans held running backs to a relatively low 79 receptions last season, but allowed them to pick up 648 yards. After coming back from an ankle injury that kept him off the field for four games from Weeks 6 to 9, Barkley snagged 23 catches on 31 targets over the next five weeks for 118 yards and a touchdown. Barkley is a bargain compared to high-end, all-purpose backs like Christian McCaffrey or Austin Ekeler, but offers a high Week 1 ceiling.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $6,600 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce is as consistent as any skill position player in the league, as he's finished either first or second in tight end Fantasy points the last six seasons. Last year's stat line of 92-1,125-9 could be improved across the board with Tyreek Hill's departure.

Kelce played four games when Hill was sidelined in 2019 and averaged 6.3 catches for 87.8 yards during this stretch, both numbers above his career averages. Elite Fantasy tight ends also exploited Kelce's Week 1 opponent, the Cardinals, last season, as George Kittle and Dalton Schultz combined for 12 catches, 155 yards and a TD across two games. With Patrick Mahomes unsure of what he can expect from his new group of receivers, look for him to target a trusty option like Kelce very often in the season-opener. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

